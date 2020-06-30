Cyient invites applications for IDEAthon on VR-backed learning solutions

Cyient Ltd, an engineering solutions and services company, has called for ideas from start-ups to develop learning solutions using virtual reality (VR) technology.

With the theme ‘Redefining Education for the Emerging World’, the IDEAthon asks the start-ups to identify problem, discuss it with the teams and come up with solutions.

The winners will get to work with Cyient’s experts to develop their concept into a VR demonstration. The window to submit applications closes on July 2 and the winners will be announced on July 4.

“IDEAthon participants will have to conceptualise and storyboard the ‘IDEA’ and submit a presentation. A team of technology and business experts from Cyient will act as jury to pick the winning idea for the IDEAthon,” said Karthikeyan Natarajan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cyient.

“The IDEAthon is a step toward creating an environment conducive to generating new ideas, innovation and breakthroughs for equality in education,” he said.

The participants are required to create at least three slides to present the the problem statement, vision for improved learning outcome and a description of the desired virtual environment that they want to create or simulate.