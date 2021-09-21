Info-tech

Cyient joins global industry body TM Forum

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 21, 2021

Tech solutions company says membership will help accelerate digital transformation of communications industry

Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company, has joined TM Forum, an international industry association for the digital transformation of the communications industry.

“We would like to collaborate with global communication service providers (CSPs) to drive digital transformation in the communications industry,” Cyient has informed the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Digitalisation presents a mixed bag of opportunities, challenges to Indian IT sector

“Our TM Forum membership would accelerate this transformation by collaborating and learning from the collective experience of market-leading communication service providers, technology providers, and global enterprises,” Prabhakar Alta, Senior Vice-President and Global Head (Communications and Utilities Business) of Cyient, said.

JCB India takes digital solutions to rural customers

As a member, Cyient will contribute its global domain expertise to the forum on key themes such as future-fit connectivity, autonomous operations, customer experience, and network transformation, he said.

Published on September 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like