Cyient joins global industry body TM Forum

Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company, has joined TM Forum, an international industry association for the digital transformation of the communications industry.

“We would like to collaborate with global communication service providers (CSPs) to drive digital transformation in the communications industry,” Cyient has informed the Bombay Stock Exchange.

“Our TM Forum membership would accelerate this transformation by collaborating and learning from the collective experience of market-leading communication service providers, technology providers, and global enterprises,” Prabhakar Alta, Senior Vice-President and Global Head (Communications and Utilities Business) of Cyient, said.

As a member, Cyient will contribute its global domain expertise to the forum on key themes such as future-fit connectivity, autonomous operations, customer experience, and network transformation, he said.