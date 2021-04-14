Cyient launches Industry 4.0 solutions

Engineering and digital technology solutions company Cyient has launched IntelliCyient suite of solutions that will enable digital transformation for industries, drawing significant value from their assets such as manufacturing, industrial, aerospace, automotive, and utilities.

The ‘Industry 4.0 solutions’ were launched at Hannover Messe 2021 in Hannover, Germany.

“Enterprises implementing Industry 4.0 solutions stand to create an economic value of $3.7 trillion by 2025. The Industry 4.0 spend is poised to grow at over 20 per cent. Systems integration, application development and data services are expected to be the key technology focus areas,” a company statement said on Wednesday.

“With six digital solutions, powered by the interplay of nine technology studios, and our strong partner ecosystem, the new set of solutions will help enterprises globally achieve the full potential of digital transformation,” Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President and Global Business Head of Cyient Digital, said.

“We aim to focus on the four key themes of smart automation, intelligent supply chain, end-to-end visibility of workflows and assets, and next-gen workforce solutions that are driving Industry 4.0 adoption,” he said.