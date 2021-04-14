Info-tech

Cyient launches Industry 4.0 solutions

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 14, 2021

The aim is to enable digital transformtion for industries

Engineering and digital technology solutions company Cyient has launched IntelliCyient suite of solutions that will enable digital transformation for industries, drawing significant value from their assets such as manufacturing, industrial, aerospace, automotive, and utilities.

The ‘Industry 4.0 solutions’ were launched at Hannover Messe 2021 in Hannover, Germany.

“Enterprises implementing Industry 4.0 solutions stand to create an economic value of $3.7 trillion by 2025. The Industry 4.0 spend is poised to grow at over 20 per cent. Systems integration, application development and data services are expected to be the key technology focus areas,” a company statement said on Wednesday.

“With six digital solutions, powered by the interplay of nine technology studios, and our strong partner ecosystem, the new set of solutions will help enterprises globally achieve the full potential of digital transformation,” Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President and Global Business Head of Cyient Digital, said.

“We aim to focus on the four key themes of smart automation, intelligent supply chain, end-to-end visibility of workflows and assets, and next-gen workforce solutions that are driving Industry 4.0 adoption,” he said.

Published on April 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Cyient Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.