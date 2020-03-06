Info-tech

Cyient names Karthikeyan Natarajan as President & COO

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 06, 2020 Published on March 06, 2020

Cyient, an engineering and geo-spatial services firm, has appointed Karthikeyan Natarajan as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Karthikeyan will lead global business operations management including sales, delivery, and business development.

“As Cyient focusses on transformation from a service to a solutions company, Karthik’s appointment will bring valuable leadership to the Cyient executive team,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient, has said in a statement.

