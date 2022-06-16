Cyient names Prabhakar Shetty as Chief Digital Officer

Cyient, a technology solutions company, has appointed Prabhakar Shetty as Chief Digital Officer. Shetty had previously helmed large business lines in digital manufacturing, cloud engineering, asset management and supply chain management at global service and manufacturing organisations. “At Cyient, Prabhakar will lead digital strategies to expand the company’s digital technology footprint by scaling the services lines related to connected manufacturing, intelligent products, and platforms and strengthening IntelliCyient, its digital solutions suite,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient, said.

“He will help build next-gen technology solutions to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey,” he added.