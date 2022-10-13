Technology solutions company Cyient reported a 9.2 per cent decline in the net profit (normalised) at ₹110.30 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, against ₹121.40 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company said normalised PAT excludes the impact of exceptional items and one-off merger and acquisition expenses.

The company registered a revenue of ₹1,396.20 crore in the quarter against ₹1,111.60 crore in the comparable quarter last year, a growth of 25.6 per cent.

The board of directors has announced an interim dividend of ₹10 a share on a share of ₹5 each for 2022-23.

The dividend will be paid by November 9, 2022.

Outlook

“Our outlook for the year continues to be strong. We are confident about delivering mid-double-digit growth at the group level, driven by a large deals pipeline and growth in key accounts. Margins will continue to improve through the rest of the year,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient, said in a statement on Thursday.

“We have closed all the four acquisitions, announced at the start of the year, and the full impact of consolidation of the same will be visible in the second half of the financial year,” Ajay Aggarwal, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, said.

The company reported a net addition of 2,781 employees in the quarter. The total number of employees at the end of September 30, 2022, stood at 15,598 as against Rs 12,707 in the comparable quarter last year.

