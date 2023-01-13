Cyient Ltd, a technology solutions company, has reported a net profit of Rs 157 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, as against Rs 132 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company registered an income of Rs 1,618 crore, as against Rs 1,183 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

“We have delivered a strong Q3 with industry-leading growth and earnings, which are up 35 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Key accounts grew by 22 per cent year-on-year,” Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO of Cyient, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Our focus on the five growth pillars has contributed to over 40 per cent of our services pipeline,” he said.