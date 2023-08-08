Cyient, a global digital, engineering and technology solutions company, has teamed up with Microsoft to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to drive engineering innovation using Generative AI technologies.

The CoE, named EnGeneer, would use Azure OpenAI service and Generative AI technologies. “EnGeneer will enhance engineering lifecycle agility by developing platforms and tools that empower engineers with automation and assistance, ultimately boosting productivity and quality through Generative AI,” Rajaneesh Kini, CTO of Cyient, said in a statement on Monday.

As part of this collaboration, Cyient integrates new Generative AI capabilities into its existing solutions, CyFast and CyArc.

The collaboration between the two companies would further be extended and use OpenAI and Generative AI technologies across all Cyient platform solutions, including healthcare, sustainability, and connected products.

“Generative AI technologies will drive the next level of autonomy and intelligence in engineering systems,” Rajaneesh Kini said.