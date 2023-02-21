Technology solutions company Cyient has signed an agreement with Thingtrax, an SaaS-based manufacturing performance platform, to help manufacturers increase efficiency and reduce costs.

“Cyient’s manufacturing services suite and the Thingtrax solution will allow manufacturing firms to improve operational performance by engaging people at every level to improve performance,” Prabhakar Shetty, Chief Digital Officer at Cyient, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This partnership will add to our digital engineering research and development focus,” he said.