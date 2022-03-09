Cyient ties up with iBASEt

Cyient, a Hyderabad-based technology solutions company, has signed an agreement with US-based iBASEt, which simplifies how complex products are built and maintained.

Manufacturers producing highly engineered, complex products with frequent engineering and design changes are challenged to find the right subject matter experts and purpose-built software products that can help to ease the transition to digital operations management solutions.

This type of production process is subject to frequent design changes that must be managed while maintaining quality standards and adhering to strict compliance regulations, Cyient said in a statement.

iBASEt’s solutions will complement Cyient’s experience in implementing manufacturing execution (MES) and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions for manufacturers.

“We see Cyient as an important strategic partner that can help us to drive continued innovation in how software solutions can be implemented faster while serving the needs of the complex discrete manufacturing industry,” Tom Hennessey, Chief Marketing Officer at iBASEt, said.