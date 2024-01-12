Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient has signed an agreement with SkyDrive Inc, a Japanese eVTOL aircraft manufacturer, to collaborate in areas such as product development, engineering, manufacturing, and digital services.

“Rising urbanisation, growing population, and an e-commerce boom necessitate a modern, safe, and affordable mode of transportation for people and goods. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) offers seamless, secure, and rapid transportation, helping to mitigate current and future challenges faced in urban areas,” said a Cyient statement here on Friday.

“This collaboration will enable SkyDrive to cater to the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market, including India. This will help promote sustainable mobility,” said BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder-Chairman and Board Member of Cyient.

“Engineered in India has an immense potential to contribute to the future of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) globally. By partnering with Cyient, SkyDrive has the opportunity to leverage India’s engineering ecosystem, which is rich in talent, innovation, and technology,” Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO, SkyDrive, said.

As per current estimates, the UAM aircraft market is expected to grow to around $25-30 billion by 2030. “By the year 2030, the UAM sector is poised to transform air mobility globally,” Karthikeyan Natarajan, Executive Director & CEO, Cyient, said.