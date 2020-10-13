Info-tech

Cyient ties up with UK entity for geospatial solutions

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

Cyient, an engineering solutions and services company, has signed an agreement with SPRINT (Space Research and Innovation Network for Technology), a UK-based business innovation support programme, to promote innovation in the UK space sector.

“The partnership will enable Cyient to identify new business opportunities, to lower its product development costs and to offer geospatial solutions with higher precision,” Cyient has said in a statement.

“It will also help us access industry experts from various academic institutions and small and medium enterprises across the UK for collaborative space data and technology projects,” it said.

SPRINT provides businesses in the UK with funded access to universities with space expertise and facilities.

