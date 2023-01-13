Hyderabad, January 13

Dallas Venture Capital, which is based in the US and in India, has launched the ₹350 crore DVC India Fund, in association with start-up ecosystem enabler T-Hub.

The VC company, which has already invested in five start-ups from this fund , is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI ).

The five start-ups that DVC India Fund invested in so far are Disprz, IntelleWings, VuNet, BluSapphire, and Hippo Video.

The fund focuses on investing in start-ups working in cloud infrastructure, business-to-business SaaS (softare-as-a-service), artificial intelligence and machine learning, mobile and other emerging technologies.

Cross-border fund

DVC is an early-stage $125-million cross-border fund. It already deployed $50 million in 33 investments.

Announcing the launch of the fund, DVC India Fund Managing Director Dayakar Puskoor said as a cross-border VC, Dallas Venture Capital was positioned well to help start-ups scale and grow globally through the DVC Advantage Program.

He said the association with T-Hub will help it find fast-growing and innovative start-ups.

“In addition to our initial and follow-on capital, we are able to secure growth stage investments from strategics and later-stage funds through a combination of our pre-existing relationships and brand name,” a DVC executive said.

“Start-ups will be able to learn from DVC’s vast pool of mentor experts, access to networks and other resources,” M Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.