CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, a Hyderabad-based data centre company, has announced a $2-billion expansion plan spread over the next six years and to hire over 1,000 people during the investment phase.

The company presently has 12 data centres with 234 MW capacity in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Noida.

“With the massive surge in adoption of AI applications and cloud technologies, the demand for AI and cloud ready data centres is on the rise. CtrlS Datacenters will invest in several key technologies and strategies in areas such as advanced cooling, power management, and overall infrastructure design in its new hyperscale datacenters,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chairman of CtrlS Datacenters, said.

The company, which announced its plans to explore new overseas markets in South-East Asia and Middle East, will see operations starting in 2023.

The investment plan involves the addition of approximately 350 MW capacity across new and existing hyperscale and edge data centres in both India and some South-East Asian markets.

He said the company is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2030. “We are establishing 153-Megawatt Peak (MWp) solar projects across three markets that will generate 2,50,000-Megawatt Hours (MWh) energy annually,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

This includes a 145-MWp solar project in Maharashtra that will be fully owned and operated by the company. By 2025, CtrlS Datacenters plans to invest in additional 300 MWp projects.

Hirings

The company has recently onboarded industry veterans from global MNCs to strengthen its leadership team and drive its growth. It appointed Royce Thomas (from Equinix) as President and Chief Business Officer; Ashish Ahuja (from Google) as Chief Technology Officer, Vipin Jain (from AWS) as President-Datacenter Operations; and Mohit Pande (from Jefferies) as Chief Financial Officer.