Dozer, an open-source data infrastructure platform that helps engineers create scalable real-time data APIs, has raised $3 million in seed funding.

The funding round was led by Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia’s Surge, the fundraise also saw participation from Gradient Ventures and January Capital. The new funding will contribute to the scaling of product and engineering teams, it said.

Connecting with data sources

Dozer offers a plug-and-play data infrastructure backend that allows engineers to easily connect with any data source, combine them, and create real-time APIs to build end-user applications in minutes, all with a simple configuration.

It connects with a wide variety of databases such as Postgres and MySQL, data warehouses such as Snowflake, and even the Ethereum blockchain ledger, allowing engineers to aggregate data across multiple sources to glean real-time insights and build features for customer personalization.

Dozer is co-founded by Matteo Pelati and Vivek Gudapuri.“We believe that companies will continue to invest in real-time, data-driven products that offer users a 10x experience - and the picks and shovels that enable this will unlock tremendous value. Dozer offers a novel approach to building data APIs, playing in a very strategic and potentially large TAM”, said Matteo and Vivek, Co-founders of Dozer.

Dozer is open-source and built in Rust, a low-level programming language that is well known for its fast performance and memory safety, and can be extended to support new data sources or transformations.