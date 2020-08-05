Data intel platform Data Sutram raises ₹2 cr from Indian Angel Network

Data Sutram, a Kolkata-based early-stage tech start-up, has raised ₹2 crore in a funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN) members Uday Sodhi, Mitesh Shah and Nitin Jain.

Established in 2018 by Jadavpur University engineering graduates Rajit Bhattacharya, Aisik Paul and Ankit Das, Data Sutram is a B2B-focussed AI-backed platform that gathers intel from external data to provide location-based data intelligence.

A release by IAN said unstructured data have insights that need to be processed, cleaned, geo-tagged and converted into usable data for use by businesses. The start-up aims to resolve this problem and helps business to expand, improving the performance of existing assets (both physical and digital), and micro-targeting the right audience.

According to Data Sutram co-founder Bhattacharyya, in a post Covid world, location has proved to be a crucial factor. Location-based decision making — like geo-fencing, geo-targeting and the impact of location-specific action — are gaining importance, he said.

“With our ability to make use of unstructured data, we have helped companies identify areas to deliver goods, ensuring that shortages were met,” he said.

At present the start-up is focussed on retail-specific sectors such as pharmacy, FMCG and grocery, with plans of expansion into BFSI, agritech, and media and entertainment in the future.

Data Sutram had earlier raised ₹25 lakh from 100X.VC.