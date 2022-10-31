Chennai-based Data Patterns (India) on Monday posted a 63.30 per cent growth in its second quarter net profit at ₹21.05 crore. The defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider’s net profit for the same quarter the previous year stood at ₹12.89 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations, on a year-on-year basis, jumped by 49 per cent to ₹88.16 crore (₹59.22 crore).

Shares of Data Patterns sharply swung between a high of ₹1,365 apiece and low of ₹1,271 on the Q2 results day. After opening at ₹1,340 apiece on Monday, shares of Data Patterns fell sharply in the pre-noon session to a low of ₹1,271 per share on the National Stock Exchange. However, the share price moved up in the post-noon session ahead of the result time and even tested an intra-day high of ₹1,365 per share before closing at ₹1,330 apiece.

