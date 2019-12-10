Data protection bill: Government agencies can collect personal data in national interest

The proposed data protection bill has given overarching powers to the Government to get exemptions from the provisions of the law.

The bill states that the data protection will be set aside "in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order; or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, it may, by order, for reasons to be recorded in writing, direct that all or any of the provisions of this Act shall not apply to any agency of the Government in respect of the processing of such personal data,"

"It may, by order, for reasons to be recorded in writing, direct that all or any of the provisions of this Act shall not apply to any agency of the Government in respect of the processing of such personal data, as may be specified in the order subject to such procedure, safeguards and oversight mechanism to be followed by the agency," it states.