Data Protection Bill likely to be tabled in winter session

The much awaited Data Protection Bill is likely to be tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament, 2019, or a session later.
S Gopalakrishnan, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said that nearly 600 entities have given their feedback on the draft Bill. He said that the government is in progress of deciding how to tackle non-personal data.
A committee headed by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan will study and come out with recommendations on how to use and handle data such as community, anonymous and information such as weather.
Referring to criticism about the likelihood of hefty penalties under the new Data Protection regime, S Gopalakrishnan said, “The idea was not penalise, but to bring in a culture of privacy.”
He was addressing the inaugural of the annual conference of Digital Identity Research Initiative (DIRI) at the ISB on Friday. Later participating in discussion, he felt that the Aadhar didn’t deserve the bad name it got considered the amount of profiling that was being done in the mobile phones.
