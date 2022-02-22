Datacenter firm CtrlS appoints Dillip Guru as Senior VP

Dillip Guru as Sr VP, International DC Expansion ×

He will be responsible for expansion of company’s global footprint

CtrlS Datacenter Limited, a datacentre company, has appointed Dillip Guru as its Senior Vice-President of International DC Expansion and Renewable Energy and Edge Strategy divisions.

He will be responsible for providing strategic direction in the company’s efforts to expand in international markets.

“Dillip joins CtrlS from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he played a key role as the Head of Energy Strategy APAC based out of Singapore,” a CtrlS statement said.

Prior to Amazon, he worked with GE, Vestas, and Power Grid Corporation of India in different leadership roles.

“He will be playing a key role in expanding our global footprint, devise innovative energy strategies and extend the edge,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CtrlS, said in a statement.

