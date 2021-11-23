DataCore launches new Bengaluru facility

US based software-defined storage company DataCore on Tuesday announced the acquisition of MayaData, the original developer of OpenEBS and developer of MayaStor, and also unveiled its office facility in Bengaluru. The company, which already has its second largest global R&D facility in the city, outside of the US, is looking at India to drive multiple functions including marketing, operations, and being a net exporter of innovation and talent for continued global success. The new office facility will house the combined team of Datacore and MayaData in India.

With a well-defined growth charter towards the development of the next-generation suite of solutions, DataCore plans to drive multimillion-dollar investments for its expansion in India. The company continues to expand its talent pool in the country and has a comprehensive hiring programme to help drive end-to-end storage defined solutions out of India. DataCore plans to hire over 150 people in India over the next 2 years and have 50 per cent of its global workforce in India by March 2023.

Speaking about DataCore’s commitment towards India, David Zabrowski, CEO of Datacore, said, “Our investment in India, now completing two years, has proven better than expected. While we expand our R&D centre in India to a fully functional centre of excellence, we also see the Indian market as a key growth driver for us from a marketing, operations, and talent perspective. Moving forward, India will continue to be a source of innovation, talent, and investment for DataCore, and it will continue to be essential for our success.”

Commenting on acquisition of MayaData, he said: “With this acquisition, DataCore is proud to remain the independent software-defined storage vendor with the broadest product offering. We are committed to investing in OpenEBS as an open-source technology, and expanding the community of users, developers, and contributors around it, while providing a streamlined path to leveraging container storage fast, easily, and affordably. You’ll be hearing from us soon with additional solutions for this space.”