Datamatics, a global digital technology company, has partnered with Microsoft to develop copilot solutions for process automation, the company announced today. Datamatics launched a Partner On-boarding Copilot on the Microsoft Teams store, integrating Azure OpenAI with its Intelligent Automation Platform.

The company was recognized as a top Independent Software Vendor (ISV) building custom copilot solutions at the Microsoft Build 2024 conference in Seattle.

At 2:05 PM on the BSE, Datamatics’ stock price surged to ₹673.20, marking an increase of ₹112.20 or 20.00%.

Datamatics is advancing its collaboration with Microsoft as a beta partner for private preview Copilot initiatives aimed at developers. The company has also been highlighted in Microsoft’s “AI First Movers” series for its impactful use of AI at scale.

Also read: Datamatics secures spot in Gartner Magic Quadrant for third consecutive year

Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO of Datamatics, said, “ We are thrilled to be named one of Microsoft’s top ISV partners globally and to be highlighted in the ‘AI First Mover’ Series. Microsoft Copilot and the Generative AI space offer significant opportunities for businesses to automate and unlock their untapped potential.

Our collaboration with Microsoft is driven by a shared commitment to empower organizations worldwide. We will continue to introduce Copilot-based products and services to accelerate business transformation for our clients.”