DBS Asia Hub 2 becomes DBS Tech

DBS Tech India, the global technology hub for DBS Bank Ltd based in Hyderabad, has on-boarded 600 fresh graduates at its Hyderabad office this month.

The centre, which used to be referred to as DBS Asia Hub 2 (DAH2), has been rebranded as DBS Tech India (DTI) as part of DBS Bank’s strategic technology initiative.

“As we set our sights toward positioning DBS as a different kind of bank in the coming decade of our digital transformation, we are rebranding all technology hubs under DBS Tech,” Jimmy Ng, Group Chief Information Officer and Head of Group Technology and Operations at DBS Bank, said.

Part of talent strategy

“As part of its talent strategy and to support the growth of the India business, we have on-boarded 600 fresh graduates at its Hyderabad office this month,” a company statement said.

This will take the total number of employees at the centre to 3,100 from 2,000 in 2019. “This change comes at a time when DBS underscores the need to be a different kind of bank in a post-pandemic world — one that is more technology and sustainability-focused,” it said.

“It is committed to intensifying efforts to become even more like a forward-looking tech company offering intelligent, intuitive and invisible banking and financial services, and less like a conventional bank,” it said.

Alex Woo, Chief Executive Officer of DBS Tech India, said that it was more than just a name change; it articulates our strategic intent and transformation towards being a leading tech employer brand in India.