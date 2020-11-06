DDoS attacks see 73% rise in Q3 2020: Report

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
The number of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks decreased in Q3 2020, according to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.
According to data from Kaspersky DDoS Protection, DDoS activity is returning to normal with the number of DDoS attacks decreasing by 73 per cent in Q3 2020.
In DDoS attacks, the hackers attempt to deny access to the rightful customers impacting transactions. They are meant to hinder a particular service for genuine users.
Hackers send a large number of requests to the target websites, far exceeding their capacity, impairing the ability to function normally.
As people confine themselves to their homes during the Covid-19-induced lockdown, hackers had increased the focus on the targets that they can profit on.
Cybersecurity experts had found that DDoS attacks on educational and civic body websites had gone up significantly in the first quarter of 2020.
Despite the overall stabilisation of the DDoS market in Q3, there was a one-and-a-half-time year-on-year increase in the number of attacks in the quarter, Kaspersky said.
The quarter recorded the highest number of attacks in a single day, totalling 323, the report said.
“Many companies were not prepared for remote working or didn’t consider their web assets as critical,” said Alexey Kiselev, Business Development Manager on the Kaspersky DDoS Protection team.
“For instance, we had several requests from organisations, such as mask manufacturers, that fell victim to DDoS attacks. Previously, these businesses did not even think about DDoS protection. The situation is improving as more businesses have managed to strengthen their cyber-defences to mitigate this security weakness. As a result, fewer number of DDoS attacks have been effective in Q3. Nonetheless, attackers remain quite active. So we advise those who are yet to adopt appropriate measures not to put this issue on the backburner,” Kiselev said.
