DDoS attacks surge on educational, civic bodies websites

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
As people confine themselves to their homes in the lockdown, hackers have increased focus on the targets that they can profit on.
Cyber security experts have found that DDoS (Distributed Denial of Services) attacks on educational and civic body websites have gone up significantly in the first quarter. Such attacks result in denial of services to the genuine users.
By launching DDoS attacks, the hackers send a large number of requests to the target websites, far exceeding their capacity, impairing ability to function normally.
The overall number of attacks grew during the first three months of the year, with a significant spike in attacks on municipal and educational sites.
The hackers have realised that the people have begun to rely on the digital gadgets to get connected to the world as they can’t move out due to lockdown restructions. A large number of educational institutions, including universities, have opened online windows to reach out to their students.
“This can be due to the fact that DDoS actors are taking advantage of the current situation when people are locked down in their homes and are heavily reliant on digital resources,” Alexey Kiselev, Business Development Manager on the Kaspersky DDoS Protection team, has said.
“The increased demand in online resources during the lockdown was noted by cyber attackers, who conducted attacks on the most vital digital services or those that are growing in popularity,” he said.
Kaspersky’s first quarter report on DDoS attacks cited the examples of attacks on the US Government's Department of Health and Human Services, on a group of hospitals in Paris, and on servers of an online game in February and March.
The quarterly report said that the number of attacks on educational sites and websites of civic bodies went up by three times. The share of such attacks amounted to 19 per cent of the total number of incidents in the quarter.
The experts see a new trend in DDoS attacks. “Previously most attacks were conducted against the public-facing resources of companies. We now see that DDoS attacks target internal infrastructure elements, for example, corporate VPN (virtual private networks) or email servers,” Alexey Kiselev said.
Cyber security experts ask the service providers not to panic when they see spikes in the traffic on their sites.
“Unexpected traffic peaks may look like a DDoS attack, but these instances can be caused by legitimate users. They can visit resources which were not as popular before,” he said.
He asked the service providers to conduct a fault tolerance analysis of their infrastructure to identify weak nodes and increase their reliability.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Aggressive capex, manufacturing capabilities for US and a change in domestic strategy make the stock ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
Stock vaults to near all-time high; valuation spikes, too
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...