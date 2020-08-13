DDoS attacks tripled in Q2 this year: Report

DDoS (Distributed Denial of Services) attacks have increased three-fold in the second quarter of 2020, according to a recent report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

DDoS attacks allow hackers to send a large number of requests to the target websites. This leads to the websites far exceeding their capacity, impairing ability to function normally.

According to the Kaspersky Q2 2020 DDoS attacks report, the firm had detected and blocked a huge number of DDoS attacks. The number of attacks blocked in Q2 2020 was 217 per cent higher than in the same period of 2019.

The general trend is the number of attacks to reduce during the second quarter when the first quarter, the peak season for businesses, witnesses the highest amount of attacks. However, this year, such cyberattacks are not seasonal.

“Kaspersky experts believe the rise in malicious activity can be attributed to the impact of Covid-19, as both cybercriminals and their targets have had to reconsider their summer plans,” the report read.

“This year, people have not been able to enjoy a normal holiday season as many regions have kept Covid-19 lockdown measures in place. This has left more people than usual still depending on online resources for both personal and work-related activities, making this summer a busy period for online businesses and information resources. As a result, we saw unprecedented activity in the DDoS market. And so far, there is no reason to predict a decline,” comments Alexey Kiselev, Business Development Manager on the Kaspersky DDoS Protection team.

For instance, in 2019, the number of attacks in the Q2 19 fell by 39 per cent. Almost 300 attacks were detected on April 9 making it the highest number of attacks detected in a day during the quarter. In Q1 2020, the record was 242 attacks.