DDoS attacks tripled in Q2 this year: Report

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
DDoS (Distributed Denial of Services) attacks have increased three-fold in the second quarter of 2020, according to a recent report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.
DDoS attacks allow hackers to send a large number of requests to the target websites. This leads to the websites far exceeding their capacity, impairing ability to function normally.
According to the Kaspersky Q2 2020 DDoS attacks report, the firm had detected and blocked a huge number of DDoS attacks. The number of attacks blocked in Q2 2020 was 217 per cent higher than in the same period of 2019.
The general trend is the number of attacks to reduce during the second quarter when the first quarter, the peak season for businesses, witnesses the highest amount of attacks. However, this year, such cyberattacks are not seasonal.
“Kaspersky experts believe the rise in malicious activity can be attributed to the impact of Covid-19, as both cybercriminals and their targets have had to reconsider their summer plans,” the report read.
“This year, people have not been able to enjoy a normal holiday season as many regions have kept Covid-19 lockdown measures in place. This has left more people than usual still depending on online resources for both personal and work-related activities, making this summer a busy period for online businesses and information resources. As a result, we saw unprecedented activity in the DDoS market. And so far, there is no reason to predict a decline,” comments Alexey Kiselev, Business Development Manager on the Kaspersky DDoS Protection team.
For instance, in 2019, the number of attacks in the Q2 19 fell by 39 per cent. Almost 300 attacks were detected on April 9 making it the highest number of attacks detected in a day during the quarter. In Q1 2020, the record was 242 attacks.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...