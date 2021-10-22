Deep Tech start-up Tvasta raises seed round funding from international investors

Scripting a survival
Deep Tech start-up Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, which specialises in Construction 3D Printing, has raised a seed round funding from international investors. An undisclosed sum has been raised from Hestia Partners, Habitat for Humanity International, Capnetic Investments and ADB Ventures.
Founded by IIT Madras Alumni, Tvasta developed a ‘Made in India’ technology focusing on leveraging automation and robotics in 3D Printing Platforms for faster, economical and sustainable construction compared to conventional technologies.
The company, currently based out of Chennai and Bengaluru, will utilise the funding to boost in-house research, launch multiple product lines for different solutions and scale-up Construction 3D Printing Technology across India. The funding will also help execute current orders and expand project execution capabilities for undertaking larger projects, says a press release from IIT Madras.
VS Adithya, Co-founder, Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, said that currently Tvasta is involved in the execution and delivering of multiple projects with a total effective built area of about 1,00,000 sq ft in the next 18-24 months. This includes large infrastructural projects, construction of resilient structures in disaster prone areas, eco-friendly and sustainable structures, premium construction and upscale architectural elements.
The Concrete 3D Printing technology is a ‘Ready-to-Implement Methodology’ with no lead time on manufacturing, which significantly reduces the construction time. This ‘Made in India’ technology has the potential to change the term ‘building’ to ‘printing’ in the near future, the release said.
