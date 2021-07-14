Delhi govt announces partnership with Google

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Delhi government on Wednesday joined hands with Google to integrate the capital’s public transit system onto the Google Maps platform. The aim is to provide real time information of all public buses to the commuters. With this move, Delhi will join the league of global cities where real-time data of all buses is being incorporated onto the platform.
Once this project gets kicked off, static and dynamic location data of Delhi buses will be available for passengers in real-time. A bus user will get information of all the routes and bus stops, all bus arrival and departure times in real-time, and even by bus numbers.
There will also be updates on any delays which will reduce waiting time and hence reduce crowding at bus stops, along with increased accountability of public buses.
Also read: India says US social media giants must obey its laws
This feature is also available in Hindi and users can also change the language in Google Maps settings or within the device language settings. During the launch, Google also presented a demo of how transit data can be used to get real time information on buses.
“Delhi, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been at the forefront of providing an accessible, smart and sustainable public transport system to the people in Delhi. Increased surveillance through CCTVs, live tracking and e-ticketing facilities, and free travel for women are already available to all bus commuters in Delhi. With today’s partnership with Google Maps, Delhi joins the league of global cities that provide seamless, real time information of public transport. People will now be able to plan their journeys to the minute,” said Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister, Delhi.
Earlier in 2018, the Delhi government had developed and published Open Transit Data with the technical support of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi to provide real-time data, including geo-coordinates of all bus stops, route maps, timetables as well as the real time GPS feeds of bus locations, that could be used by third party app developers and researchers.
Also read: Home Ministry flags issue of Covid norm violations with States, UTs
Further in 2018, ONE Card and ONE Delhi App was also developed, which enabled app based ticketing for a user to book normal and pink tickets, and passes by scanning a QR code.
This collaboration will encourage several other transit apps to tap into the open data portal of the transport department and create innovative solutions to make Delhi’s public transport system the default choice for everyone, he added.
“We are constantly exploring ways to make the Google Maps experience more useful, and we hope the people of Delhi will benefit from having access to this information in making smart commuting choices especially in these times. Delhi has been a front runner in launching an open data portal, which has been the driving force behind today’s launch. We hope their efforts in this direction will inspire many other cities in India and internationally to follow suit,” said Ramesh Nagarajan, Director Product Management, Google.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...