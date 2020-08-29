Delhi HC restrains domain registrars from offering domain names with 'Amul'

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
In a landmark judgement to protect the originality of the brands, the Delhi High Court has restrained domain registrars such as GoDaddy, Big Rock, Freenom among others from selling or offering for sale domain names with "Amul" as a suffix or prefix in any combination.
Passing an order against online frauds using fake websites impersonating as popular brands like Amul, Justice Mukta Gupta of Delhi High Court has directed the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Information and Technology and National Internet Exchange of India to block access to such rogue websites.
In a major relief to Amul --country's biggest dairy brand and a household name -- this order will now prevent the further creation of fake websites.
Welcoming the High Court Order, R S Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF)- marketer of Amul, said, "This order comes as a major relief to Amul who had been receiving several complaints from various people across India who complained of being deceived and duped by fake and rogue websites which illegally offered 'Amul' dealership, distributorship, jobs and caused them to deposit money ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹10 lakh."
Amul, on receiving such complaints had filed complaints with the Cybercrime Cell and also issued notices to the domain registrars who are the sellers of the domain names.
On hearing the submissions made by Advocate Abhishek Singh on behalf of Amul, the Court took serious note of how miscreants purchase rogue websites containing names of well-known brands like Amul, to dupe and defraud the public by offering dealership, distributorship, franchise, jobs.
Amul, in a statement, also stated that the Court had outrightly rejected the contention of GoDaddy that it is not aware as to whether there is any technology by virtue of which Godaddy can ensure that the websites with the name Amul wherein will no be made available for sale.
The Court has further directed the State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank and Dena Bank of the sixteen bank accounts, where the deposits were made to furnish all the details of the account holders, their addresses, contact details and bank statements.
The Covid-19 outbreak has further escalated online frauds as there has been a rampant rise in the cases of online frauds.
