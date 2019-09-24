Dell launches 12 new products under its consumer and gaming portfolio

Dell Technologies on Tuesday launched its largest consumer and gaming personal computer (PC) portfolio with 12 new products price ranging from Rs.42,000 to Rs.1.85 lakh.

The new portfolio includes notebooks and All-In-Ones (AIOs) across XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and Dell G Series.

The products will be available at Dell exclusive stores, large format retail and multi-brand outlets across the country as well as for direct purchase from its online store, the company said.

“As the festivities kick in, this is a great time of the year to present our widest consumer and gaming portfolio. There’s intelligence and power running throughout every new product we bring to our users today. DDevices that fit seamlessly into your life and uplift your technology experience, is what we strive for,” Rajkumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said.

Most of the products are powered by Intel’s 10th generation platform, apart from 9th Gen and other processors that complement each other.

“Intel is committed to bringing next-gen laptop experiences to life with an unmatched portfolio of leadership IP and technologies and the broad-scale innovation we're driving across the ecosystem with Project Athena. It's an exciting time for the PC and we are happy to have Dell as a key collaborator in driving laptop innovation into the next era,” Rahul Malhotra, Director, Retail, Intel India said.

Some of the products aunched include the Inspiron 14 5000 (5490) at Rs.57,990; Inspiron 14 5000 (5590) at Rs.41,990; XPS 15 (7590) at Rs.1,66,990; Dell G3 (3590) at Rs.70,990; Alienware m15 at Rs.1,88,490 and Inspiron 15 5000 (5593) at Rs. 42,990 (all prices mentioned are starting price of each of the model).