Dell launches PCs, monitors to facilitate work from home

Dell today unveiled a range personal computers and monitors to help users with work from home.

New PCs

Dell unveiled the new Latitude 9420, priced at $1,949 which will be available in spring 2021 along with the Latitude 9520.

The new Latitude 9420 comes with built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements. It is equipped with the Intel Visual Sensing Technology to facilitate reliable auto wake and lock. It supports WiFi 6E or 5G LTE. The device is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, based on the Intel Evo platform.

The Latitude 9420 and 9520 will also deliver advanced security features like SafeShutter, an automatic webcam shutter.

Dell also announced that its Latitude 7520 laptop will also be available in a 15-inch screen and will come with 4K UHD display and optional full high-definition (FHD) camera.

The new Latitude 7520, is priced starting at $1,649; the new Latitude 5420 at $1,049; and the new Precision 3560, starting at $1,189. These will be available from January 12

New monitors

Apart from this, the company also introduced new video conferencing monitors certified for Microsoft Teams, in a first.

This includes the Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE) and Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE).

Users can instantly join meetings with a one-touch dedicated Microsoft Teams button on the devices. The monitors also come with a pop-up 5MP IR camera, dual 5W integrated speakers and noise-cancelling microphone.

The devices support facial recognition sign-in with Windows Hello and hands-free commands with Microsoft Cortana. These video conferencing monitors also come with ComfortView Plus, Dell’s built in low blue light solution.

Apart from this, Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) is a 40-inch ultrawide curved WUHD (5120 x 2160) resolution monitor. It will be available from January 28, starting at $2,099.99.

The Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE), Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE) will all be available from February 16, 2021, starting at $519.99 (C2422HE), $719.99 (C2722DE) and $1,149.99 (C3422WE), respectively.

Dell has also expanded on its modular form factor design that hides the PC in the monitor stand with the new OptiPlex 3090 Ultra. It joins the intelligent OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, which now supports up to four 4k monitors at once.

OptiPlex 3090 Ultra and OptiPlex 7090 Ultra will be available from January 28, 2021, starting at $659 and $769 respectively.

The company is yet to announced the India specific pricing and availability of the devices.

Dell also introduced the exclusive Dell Optimizer software for its commercial portfolio. The software leverages uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically fine-tune application performance, battery life, audio quality and connectivity, Dell said.