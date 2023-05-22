Dell Technologies unveiled its new APEX offerings across cloud platforms, public cloud storage software, client devices, and compute at the Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas on Monday.

Dell APEX cloud platforms are a portfolio of fully integrated, turnkey systems integrating Dell infrastructure, software, and cloud operating stacks that deliver multicloud operations by extending cloud operating models to on-premises and edge environments.

These additions to the company’s comprehensive as-a-Service (AAS model) and multicloud portfolio spanning data centre to public cloud and the client device are aimed at helping businesses operate and innovate faster through improved management and mobility of their applications and data wherever they reside.

The cloud platforms are developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Red Hat and VMware.

Chuck Whitten, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Dell Technologies said, “Customers continue to look for a simpler technology experience to easily manage and access their assets and applications with predictable costs and greater flexibility. That’s where Dell APEX comes in as it spans the breadth of our portfolio to give customers greater freedom for technology to support businesses as their needs dictate — from PCs and IT on-premises to public clouds and edge locations.”

Mathew Eastwood, Senior Vice President, IDC, added: “Organisations are looking to streamline their IT environments so that data and applications can live in the right place to deliver the most value for their businesses. Dell Technologies has delivered a significant expansion of its Dell APEX portfolio that creates commonality between public cloud and on-premises environments to simplify workload placement.”

(The Correspondent is in Las Vegas at the invitation of Dell Technologies)