Dell Technologies expands its server portfolio with an additional 13 next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers, designed to accelerate performance and reliability for powerful computing across core data centres, large-scale public clouds, and edge locations.

Next-generation rack, tower, and multi-node PowerEdge servers, with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, include Dell software and engineering advancements, such as a new Smart Flow design, to improve energy and cost efficiency. Expanded Dell APEX capabilities will help organisations take an as-a-Service approach, allowing for more effective IT operations that make the most of computing resources while minimising risk, said the company.

Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India told businessline, “The new servers have increased computing power, processing power, and memory bandwidth. Edge and AI are the focus areas for the servers and their purpose fit, according to customer needs. The servers will see adoption across IT, ITES, telecom, manufacturing, and BFSI.”

Indian businesses across industries are looking at managing and working with increasing quantities of data. The next-generation Dell PowerEdge portfolio will accelerate its digital transformation with AI-driven innovation, automation, and zero-trust adoption. The expanded portfolio will ensure accelerated performance and reliability for powerful computing across IT environments, he added.

New Dell PowerEdge servers are designed to meet the needs of a range of demanding workloads from artificial intelligence and analytics to large-scale databases. The expanded portfolio announced in November 2022, including the PowerEdge XE family of servers with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite for a full stack, production AI platform builds on advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Next-generation PowerEdge servers help accelerate Zero Trust adoption within organisations’ IT environments. The devices constantly verify access, assuming every user and device is a potential threat.

