Dell Technologies has introduced Project Fort Zero to provide an end-to-end Zero Trust security solution for global organisations to protect against cyberattacks.

The solution will be validated by the US Department of Defense and is part of a Dell Security portfolio expansion.

Project Fort Zero builds on the momentum of Dell’s Zero Trust Center of Excellence and partner ecosystem to accelerate Zero Trust adoption.

Leading an ecosystem of more than 30 major technology companies, Dell will deliver a validated, advanced maturity Zero Trust solution within the next 12 months.

“Zero Trust is designed for decentralised environments, but integrating it across hundreds of point products from dozens of vendors is complex — making it out of reach for most organisations,” said Herb Kelsey, Industry Chief Technology Officer, Government, Dell Technologies.

Kelsey added, “We’re helping global organisations solve today’s security challenges by easing integration and accelerating adoption of Zero Trust.”

