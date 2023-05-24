Dell Technologies has introduced Dell NativeEdge, an edge operations software platform, designed to help businesses simplify and optimise secure edge deployments.

Unveiling NativeEdge at the ongoing Technologies World conference in Las Vegas, Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies, said: “Moving data is complicated and expensive, which has resulted in massively distributed architectures that can be difficult to manage, provision and automate. As customers look to fuel new workloads and AI at the edge, Dell NativeEdge puts them in the driver’s seat, so they can manage and simplify their entire edge estate with a single solution, helping deliver better experiences, products and outcomes.”

Using NativeEdge, customers can streamline edge operations across thousands of devices and locations from the edge to core data centres and multiple clouds, Dell said.

According to the company, a study of nearly 100 large customers examining the potential economic impact of NativeEdge-enabled deployments for a typical manufacturing customer with an average of 25 facilities showed that a three-year investment [in NativeEdge] managing 75% of a organization’s edge assets showed: Up to 130 per cent return-on-investment on the NativeEdge deployment; a reduction in time required to onboard devices by up to 20 minutes for each edge infrastructure asset managed and a significant reduction to enterprise risk, resulting in cost savings; accelerated edge asset deployment times and a decrease in edge operations costs with zero touch provisioning; and savings on transportation costs by decreasing the need for site-support dispatches, helping to reduce travel time as well as carbon dioxide emissions by up to 14 metric tonnes.

Said Jennifer Cooke, research director of Edge Strategies at IDC: “Use cases for modern edge workloads are widely varied and growing, creating more complex infrastructure environments and edge operations. NativeEdge offers an interesting new solution that addresses this complexity, and many of the security issues inherent with deploying devices and applications at the edge.”

( The Correspondent is in Las Vegas at the invitation of Dell Technologies)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit