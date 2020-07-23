Dell Technologies launches new gaming portfolio in India

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Dell Technologies and Alienware today announced the launch of its new gaming portfolio in India with the Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15.
“With gameplay becoming immersive, what gamers want today is diversity in tools. With this new range we are excited and look forward to customer response and feedback,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice-President & Managing Director for Consumer & Small Businesses, Dell Technologies, India
The Alienware m15 R3 is a 39.6 cm laptop. Focused at advance gaming enthusiasts, the device features the advanced Tobii Experience with Tobii Reflex and spotlight. It is equipped with the Alienware Cryo-tech thermal technology with new Vapour chamber cooling to manage the heat.
The Dell G5 15 SE, first introduced at CES 2020 is the first Dell G Series laptop to feature the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors (up to 8-cores, 16-threads). The laptop also features the new AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs. These chips use AMD SmartShift technology to switch power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon GPU as needed. It offers the AAA advantage.
The laptop comes with a 39.6 cm FHD IPS display panel. It has a red-backlit keyboard with WASD and is equipped with a 51WHr battery.
The Dell G5 15 is 21.6 mm tall. It is equipped with 1650Ti graphics and is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors. It features large cooling vents and a dual-fan cooling technology to avoid overheating during intense gaming sessions.
The Dell G3 15 is a 21.6mm device that offers up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors. The laptop comes in two graphics variants -- the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics.
The Dell G Series also shares other features, including Nahimic 3D Audio, Game Shift for maximum fan speed and the Alienware Command Center for controlling in-game and peripheral lighting settings.
The Alienware M15 R3 is priced at ₹199,990, including GST.
The Dell G5 15 SE, The Dell G5 15 and the Dell G3 15 are priced at ₹74,990, ₹82,590 and ₹73,990 respectively, including GST.
The gaming laptops will be available for purchase at online and offline stores, including Amazon, Flipkart, select large format retail and multi-brand outlets, and at select Dell Exclusive Stores.
