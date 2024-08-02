Dell Technologies has announced the launch of its new Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC in India. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Series processors, this PC is engineered to facilitate the transition of organizational and employee experience into an era propelled by AI, the company said.

“Transformative AI experiences will enhance the user’s productivity and efficiency. Dell Technologies is invested in unlocking this technology across our product and solutions portfolio, working closely with our Silicon partners and Microsoft, to offer a complete computing experience for our customers worldwide, including India,” Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India, told businessline.

“Our current product is a generation ahead in terms of the Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS). With the Qualcomm Oryon CPU, the premium GPU, and the NPU, we are offering our first co-pilot plus PC, with 45 TOPS of performance on the NPU,” he said, adding the company is working closely with various independent software vendors (ISVs) like Microsoft and CrowdStrike to create great capability and functionality for the device.

The Qualcomm Oryon CPU is slated to enhance performance with large datasets, while the Qualcomm Adreno GPU facilitates smooth streaming, content creation and sharing on the device.

Additionally, the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU optimizes efficiency and reduces noise, ensuring consistent, high-quality output. Running Windows on Arm operating systems, the Latitude 7455 supports a wide range of applications, said Dell Technologies.

Belgundi stated that the use case scenario can vary, with BFSI players using it for data science-related activities where users would prefer a device with AI running, rather than relying on the internet or cloud technology. “This device will suit working professionals and in cases of manufacturing engineering workloads,” he said.

The Latitude 7455, Dell’s first device with Windows 11 Arm, is available in both Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus configurations with a user experience optimized by AI. The device provides up to 22 hours of local video playback, claims the company.

With blazing-fast NPU fuelled performance, these PCs are supposedly capable of running generative AI LLM models over 13B parameters on-device with speed.

Models like the Llama 3 8B parameter model, and Llama 2 7B, 13B models can all be run on these PCs. Creators can take advantage of the growing AI-enabled ISV ecosystem to create and personalize digital assets at unprecedented speed, and knowledge workers can be more productive than ever with blazing-fast copilot performance, the company said.

The device will be available for purchase exclusively for business users from August at a starting price of ₹1,59,990.

