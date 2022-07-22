Dell Technologies launches storage innovations across portfolio

Dell Technologies has launched software-driven modern storage solutions across its storage portfolio to drive increased intelligence, automation, cyber resiliency and multi-cloud flexibility.

The storage advancements have been introduced on Dell’s key offerings—Dell PowerStore, Dell PowerMax and Dell PowerFlex.

The advancements will give businesses a secure and flexible environment to derive critical insights to grow in the digital era, said the company.

Manish Gupta, Vice President & General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India told BusinessLine, “More than 500 innovations on software will be introduced across the portfolio of offerings. The innovations on software are aimed to enhance the capacity and the capability of all the portfolios.”

The advancements are aimed at helping businesses prepare for today and tomorrow’s business challenges, he added.

The upgrades

Dell PowerStore upgrade will allow low-latency end-to-end NVMe (nonvolatile memory express) connectivity using existing infrastructure. The advanced Dell PowerStore will deliver up to a 50 per cent mixed workload performance boost and up to 66 per cent greater capacity ensuring higher continuity in businesses.

The upgrades on Dell PowerMax, will introduce cyber resiliency advancements including cyber vaults for traditional and mainframe deployments.

Dell PowerMax helps detect cyberattacks early to minimise exposure and speed recovery. It offers up to 65 million secure snapshots to improve cyber recovery and increases efficiency with a new 4:1 data reduction guarantee.

Dell PowerFlex simplifies multi-cloud and DevOps with the broadest file and block support for all major Kubernetes and container orchestration platforms from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Red Hat, SUSE and VMware.

According to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker Q1 2022, Dell Technologies is the leading external storage solutions provider for enterprises in the country with 26.2 per cent market share (in terms of vendor revenue).