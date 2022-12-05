Dell Technologies will increase the focus on security transformation of organisations as accelerated digitisation increases the scope of attacks, said Ripu Bajwa, Director and GM, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies.

“Businesses are increasingly attentive to security, more and more decisions are being viewed from a security angle. We believe for organisations to call themselves transformed, they need to keep security transformation at the centre and look at how security can enable them further,” Bajwa told businessline.

In order to address the growing needs, Dell’s integrated security solutions focusses on data security and protection, building cyber resilience and simplifying security complexities. “As businesses are paying more attention to data security, Dell secures and protects the data and systems infrastructure, makes sure that back-ups are always readily available, recoveries are tested, and enables safe data sharing and access,” he said.

Increasing overall cyber resilience is another area of priority for Dell, according to Bajwa. This entails creating a network and architecture that can withstand sophisticated attacks and operationally recover in no time. He further said that reducing the complexities by providing simplified security solutions for daily operations, with the help of automation, is also one of their differentiated offering.

“We have a full portfolio of offerings from end points to servers, networks, storage, data protection and cloud security. In India, Dell’s offerings are seeing adoption across sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing among others,” said Bajwa.

Dell also aims to update its capabilities by listening to customers, system integartors and incorporate some of the learnings in the product design and development process. Bajwa said: “We are helping organisations meet business objectives of digital transformation at the same time keeping themselves and data secure. We also make sure that we are implementing the right secure elements in the technology stack.”