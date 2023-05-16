Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) has acquired ‘Tezeva’ and ‘FaktoryWize’ from Websym Solutions Pvt Ltd, a Pune-based technology start-up that focuses in data-driven solutions and services, along with the team that has designed and deployed these assets at several client locations.

“These two assets will help organisations harness IoT, big data, cloud, and analytics and enable real-time process management. They also provide actionable analytics to improve productivity and improve efficiency,” a Deloitte India statement said on Tuesday.

Manufacturers in energy, industrial, and consumer product industries, as well as smart city projects have already deployed and are using ‘Tezeva’ and ‘FaktoryWize’.

“We will introduce these products to other industries as well,” it said.

“We welcome the co-founders of Websym Solutions, Ashish Nene, Subramhanya Hathwar, and Shripad Shingne, along with their product development and implementation team, to Deloitte India,” Sathish Gopalaiah, President (Consulting) of Deloitte South Asia, said.