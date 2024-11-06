DENSO, a Japanese automotive technology company, has tied up with start-up eco-system enabler T-Hub, to promote automotive start-ups.
The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar babu.
Through T-Hub’s T-Connect platform, DENSO will collaborate with a curated network of automotive startups in India to generate ideas, break down complex challenges, and conduct a targeted search for solutions aligned with its vision of next-generation, intelligent automotive technologies.
DENSO would support T-Hub in conducting hackathons and innovation challenges targeting automotive technologies.
“Our support will include access to R&D resources and technical expertise, empowering these startups to scale successfully,” DENSO International India CEO, Yasuhiro Iida, said.
