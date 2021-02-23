Desi cloud storage platform DigiBoxx launched in Tamil Nadu

DigiBoxx, India’s first digital asset management platform has launched its services in the Tamil Nadu market. State Industries Minister MC Sampath inaugurated the service on Tuesday.

Digiboxx is an Indian digital file storage, sharing and management SaaS (Software as a Service) product that provides storage options for businesses as well as individual users to store all files in one centralised location.

As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, NITI Aayog first launched the indigenously developed platform on December 22, 2020, to provide affordable storage services to individuals and businesses and most importantly to store user data within India.

Announcing the launch of the Tamil version at a virtual session, the company said DigiBoxx has already amassed over half a million users over a short span of time.

“I am very happy to know that DigiBoxx offers digital file storage by providing a secure way to store data, all on an Indian digital storage cloud at an affordable price range and in various Indian languages. I wish them all the very best and urge all the citizens to download the app and go #Vocalforlocal,” Sampath said in a press statement.

Digiboxx offers both monthly and yearly plans. For individuals/freelancers, it offers 2TB storage space with 10GB max file size at ₹30 per month. For small- and medium-sizes businesses (SMBs), Digiboxx offers 50TB storage at ₹999 per month, which can be used by up to 500 users. The cloud storage platform is available on Android and iOS and can be accessed on computers through the web.

“Tamil Nadu is one of the key industrial hubs and we aim to target and launch in similar cities,” said Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx, in the statement.