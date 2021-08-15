Despite WFH, Testhouse acquires new space in Technopark

Testhouse, a UK-based global software testing and quality assurance company, has acquired a 12,000 sq ft of office space in Technopark here in addition to its existing facilities of similar space in the campus.

Most employees may be working from home due to the ongoing pandemic, said Rajesh Narayan, CEO, Testhouse, Middle East, Africa and APAC. "But we are setting up new office space to be ready when the situation changes to normal. Employee wellbeing is of paramount importance to us, and we have had multiple interventions here including facilitating vaccination for them and their dependents.”

No lockdown impacts

The growth of Testhouse in the last few years has been exhilarating, Narayan said. "The lockdown has not posed any threat to us. To meet the growing demands of customers, we have expanded our hiring programme and doubled space to accommodate new employees and technological resources."

Testhouse is one of the fastest-growing pure-play testing and quality assurance company working with SMEs and large enterprises across 20 countries. Recently, the company opened an office in New York and plans to setup an office in Australia as part of its commitment to expand globally, a spokesman said.

Highest intake in India

The company had its highest ever intake this year in India increasing its workforce in India significantly. It has also roped in well-known names to head the US, Australia and Gulf Cooperation Countries markets. It has announced plans to increase capacity for its anticipated business growth over the next five years.

Testhouse has now become the preferred quality assurance partner for Fortune 500 companies, the spokesman said. It recently won three international awards - ‘Best Digital Transformation Consultancy Firm’ in Dubai; and ‘Best Software Testing and Quality Assurance Company’ and ‘Best Software Testing Company 2021’ in the UK – in acknowledgement of its services, the spokesman added.