Detect Technologies announces global agreement with Shell

Detect Technologies, a Chennai-based Industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI) and SaaS enterprise, on Monday announced a global agreement with Shell to deploy their integrated AI solution – T-Pulse across Shell operations. This makes Detect the first Indian tech start-up which was part of the Shell E4 programme to sign a global framework agreement with Shell, says a company statement.

T-Pulse is already supporting the automation of safety compliance in Shell across various assets through AI-based computer vision algorithms, with plans to scale further. In addition, Shell Ventures has signed an investment agreement to further the company’s growth.

Daniel Raj David, CEO and Co-founder, Detect Technologies, said, “We appreciate Shell’s continued confidence in Detect. To have the world’s top energy companies sign a global agreement investing in Detect is a strong show of faith in our trajectory.”

Built for enhanced safety and reliability of people, equipment, and processes, T-Pulse has already been deployed across construction, downstream, upstream, midstream, offshore, petrochemical, ports, power, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, cement sectors and fabrication yards.

Detect Technologies is supporting Shell to improve safety and asset uptime across sites internationally. Shell’s investment in Detect Technologies supports the adoption of its solutions across all Shell sites and partners, the statement said.