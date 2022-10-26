Devtron, an open-source internal DevOps platform has raised $12 million in a funding round led by global software investor, Insight Partners.

The new round follows previous investments from Leo Capital and several marquee angels. The platform will use the new capital to scale its team, drive adoption of its platform and expand into new markets.

Autonomy

Devtron is a software delivery platform for application management on Kubernetes. It enables DevOps team to improve the maturity of the DevOps practices within the organisation by providing autonomy to the development team along with a fully collaborated environment overseen by the DevOps team. (Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration system for automating software deployment, scaling, and management).

Commenting on the development, Prashant Ghildiyal, Co-Founder and CEO of Devtron, and Rajesh Razdan, Co-Founder and CBO, said, “Since becoming open source, we have seen thousands of nimble startups across the globe installing Devtron every month along with many fast-growing startups as our commercial customers. It’s an exciting time of growth and development of our market-defining product.”

Saving time, resources

The platform says it provides a low-code software delivery platform for Kubernetes built on popular open-source tools like Argo and Clair. It encompasses cluster provisioning, application management, and security among other functionality in the CI/CD workflow.

“Devtron integrates with products across the lifecycle of microservices, and in particular Kubernetes, enabling its users to deploy faster and automate their CI/CD pipelines without worrying about Kubernetes know-how. This saves significant time and resources to build and deploy in production,” said Josh Zelman, Principal at Insight Partners.

With Devtron, companies have been able to reduce their Kubernetes maturity journey from a year to a few months. In some cases, companies with more than 50 microservices have onboarded Kubernetes within 15 days, said the company.

