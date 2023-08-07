Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, an arm of Coromandel International, has bagged two orders for 600 drones with an aggregate value of ₹165 crore. The drone company bagged an order for 200 medium-altitude logistics drones and accessories to the Indian Army.

It also won a contract for 400 drones from the agri inputs cooperative IFFCO for the supply of input-spraying drones. “These two orders are to be delivered over the next 12 months. We have a strong order pipeline which will further increase the potential revenues for the current year,” Arun Alagappan, Executive Vice-Chairman of Coromandel International, said.

“The defence contract validates Dhaksha’s technology capability and its potential to capture opportunities in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) space. This helps Coromandel and Murugappa group Defence sector supplies opportunity,” he said in a statement on Monday.