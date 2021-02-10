Diabetes management app BeatO to raise more funds

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
BeatO, a full-stack mobile platform providing diabetes management, plans to raise funds for Series-A round.
Its founder Gautam Chopra said the company has so far raised $7 million from venture funds and angel investors, including Leo Capital, Blume Ventures, Orios Venture Partners and Parkview Ventures.
He said BeatO will invest in two key areas – business development and improving the product and technology for the Singapore market. The BeatO app in Singapore has also been customised to lifestyle, usage patterns and culture of the regional market.
“With this expansion in the region, we are hoping to grow our user base to half-a-million over the next year,” Chopra told BusinessLine. He also said the company will continue building on its subscription product. We are beginning to work with several B2B partners across insurance, pharma and healthcare service providers. We are also getting into more MDN (medical diabetes nutrition). We will launch this with CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) and SMBG (self-management of blood),” he said.
Chopra said BeatO began as a simple app providing rich content for people with diabetes. As we progressed, however, one noted the need for deeper engagement with users on lifecycle management. That is when we added monitoring, the connected glucometer and the necessary seamless exchange of data via the app between educators and users, he said.
Hence, the company introduced a marketplace that allows users to purchase all-things related to diabetes from one platform. This was followed by the introduction of medicines and diagnostics on the BeatO app. “After the Covid-19 outbreak, many of our BeatO members found it difficult to visit doctors. This led to the addition of telemedicine services on the app, through which users can consult with diabetologists and other experienced specialists directly from the BeatO app.”
