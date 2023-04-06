Singapore-based ADA, a digital growth partner in South and Southeast Asia, has acquired Bengaluru headquartered dhiOmics to launch its global data and AI delivery hub.

The company has not disclosed the value of the acquisition.

The acquisition enhances ADA’s digital transformation capabilities and ability to deliver to global clients at scale and speed, the company said.

The hub will leverage customer data platforms, marketing cloud, and customer engagement platforms with teams specialising in data engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and cloud infrastructure.

Prabhat Agarwal, Founder of dhiOmics, said, “We are excited to join forces with ADA to establish India as a premier delivery hub for global clients. It is a fantastic opportunity to be able to introduce ADA’s comprehensive integrated offerings to our clients and provide more avenues for our people to grow.”

dhiOmics was founded in 2017 with 200 people covering marketing analytics, tech developers and data engineering. dhiOmics serves brands across industries including retail/eCommerce, healthcare, technology, and modern industrial.

With the acquisition of dhiOmics, ADA has gained a strong presence in the Indian market, which is one of the fastest growing in the world, the company said. The company can tap into India’s talent pool and leverage its technology infrastructure to deliver innovative solutions to clients worldwide, it added.

Srinivas Gattamneni, Chief Executive Officer of ADA, said, “We welcome both the founders and their colleagues to ADA. Their highly specialised teams and close-knit relationships make dhiOmics the perfect partner for clients to deliver agile and cost-efficient technology consulting, data management and enterprise system integration.”