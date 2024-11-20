Rising number of digitised classrooms and opening of new bank branches have propelled Acer India’‘s growth in the country. This financial year, the Taiwanese-headquartered company is expected to grow by 30 per cent, says Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director of the company that opened its first large format store --- Acer Plaza --- in the country at Ahmedabad, Wednesday.

“Since January 2024, we have sold our products, including interactive flatpanels and notebooks, to over 1.6 lakh digitised classrooms in the country. There could be two or three digital classrooms per school. About 80000 of these classrooms are in Gujarat. The others are in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala,” said Kohli.

“BSFI is another sector that is driving our growth. There is no bank in India that we do not sell to. With consolidation of public sector banks and the rush of new branches by private sector banks have contributed to the demand,” he added.

Acer India has sold 1.64 million personal computers and notebooks since January 2024 till now. Last year during the same period, the company had sold 1.24 million units. “During the first quarter of 2023, our consumer market share was a dismal 5.7 percent. This quarter our market share is 14.1 percent,” Kohli added.

On Wednesday, Acer India opened its first Acer Plaza in Ahmedabad which is spread over 1200 square feet. The company will open a second such store in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“We have about 325 dedicated stores including the Acer Malls in the country. These are small format stores which measure about 400-450 square feet. The new Acer Plaza will not only sell personal computers, but also our latest range of consumer electronic products including smart TVs, air purifiers, water purifiers, personal care, vacuum cleaner, and others,” he added.

“We are realising that more people are coming to branded stores where they can get all the products, information and best of the prices,” Kohli remarked.

