Digital Skills Maturity Index unveiled to help IT companies

As digitisation expands its horizons, skilling becomes indispensable for professionals across the IT spectrum, the industry body Nasscom at the annual two-day HR Summit introduced the Digital Skills Maturity Index — a tool to help companies align their digital skilling strategy.
In the first year, it will be a self diagnosis to help companies measure themselves where they are in digital skilling. Over the next two or three years, it will be used as a benchmark, said Kirti Seth, FutureSkills Nasscom.
Global digital transformation market is expected to grow to $2,280 billion by 2025 from the present $445 billion in 2017.
This means, India’s digital economy could rise to nearly $1 trillion by 2025 from the present $200 billion.
The demand for digital talent is projected to grow at 35 per cent CAGR between financial year 2019-2023. In 2023, at the current trajectory, the requirement will rise to 2.3-2.7 million digitally skilled professionals, Seth told.
“If we want to be on the top, we need to move along with the industry, which is in to digital. Talent is the new competitive advantage for companies and nations,” she told on the sidelines of the Summit.
Seth said that Nasscom aims to transform India by enabling [email protected] through the FutureSkills initiative. The immediate objectives include transforming 100 universities to supply digital talent, upskilling four million professionals by 2025 and driving the ‘STEM to STEAM’ transformation and ensuring its implementation across the industry.
Several companies are adopting new age technologies to remain relevant. The industry is witnessing rising investments towards skilling initiatives in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, cyber security, Cloud and Blockchain, she said.
Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, said as digital technologies disrupt industries, capacity building and skill development emerge as core components working towards bridging the current skill gap.
With reskilling and automation emerging as the future drivers of the industry, we aim to craft a new wave of growth and innovation through a digitally skilled pool of professionals.
